Filippo Ganna signs four-year contract extension with Ineos Grenadiers

World time trial champion Filippo Ganna has signed a four-year contract extension with Ineos Grenadiers that will see him stay with the British team until the end of 2027.

The 26-year-old joined Ineos Grenadiers in 2019 and has developed into one of the best time triallists in the world while continuing to dominate in the pursuit events on the track with Italy. He recently made his Tour de France debut but has postponed a planned Hour Record attempt on the track until later this year or perhaps 2023.

Ganna was under contract until 2023 but had already attracted interest from other teams, including Trek-Segafredo.

Ineos Grenadiers have transformed their roster by signing a host of talented young riders, with Giro Baby winner Leo Hayter confirmed for 2023. Richard Carapaz is expected to leave for EF Education-EasyPost and Dylan van Baarle will move to Jumbo-Visma for 2023, while Geraint Thomas is expected to race his final season. Tom Pidcock and other young riders are expected to step up a level in 2023 as Egan Bernal returns to Grand Tour racing after his terrible training crash in Colombia.

19 of Ganna’s 21 career victories have come in time trials but he is a talented Classics rider and valuable team player in Grand Tours and stage races. His time trial skills also help develop the team’s equipment.

“It’s exciting being a part of this team, not least the way we approach goals and the amount of effort that’s put into our development and equipment,” Gana said.

“Everything is based around the objective of making us go faster. Whether it’s with the Performance Team, working with our partners or learning from the wider experience within Ineos Sport. When there’s that much dedication from everyone around you, it just makes you want to go out there and give it your all.

“There is still plenty to focus on for the rest of this season and going into next year, and having that level of support behind me is so important. I’m looking forward to spending more of my career with this team.”