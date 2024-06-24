Pidcock, Tarling, Williams and Wright announced as Team GB road race squad for Paris Olympics

Evie Richards to contest the women's MTB title having recovered from recent injury, Emma Finucane makes Olympic debut on the track

Tom Pidcock won the Olympic MTB event at Tokyo 2020
Tom Pidcock won the Olympic MTB event at Tokyo 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock, Josh Tarling, Stevie Williams and Fred Wright have been announced as the four riders set to take on the Paris Olympics road race for Team GB in August.

GB is one of five nations fielding four-rider squads thanks to its 2023 UCI ranking, alongside France, Denmark, Belgium and Slovenia and this comes as they reveal the biggest British cycling delegation ever sent to an Olympic Games.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.