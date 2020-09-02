Pidcock takes control at under-23 Giro d'Italia

British cyclo-cross champion Tom Pidcock got his 2020 road season under way at the European Championships in late August

Trinity Racing's Tom Pidcock took both the stage 4 victory and the overall lead at the 'Baby Giro' – the under-23 version of the Giro d'Italia – on Tuesday, and now holds a 58-second lead over Biesse Arvedi's Kevin Colleoni of Italy, with four stages of the eight-day race remaining.

According to Cycling Weekly, Pidcock left his breakaway companions behind on the final climb up to the finish in Bolca, crossing the line 22 seconds clear of Colleoni on the stage.

The 21-year-old cyclo-cross, road and mountain bike star – who's the current British cyclo-cross champion, and finished second behind the Netherlands' Mathieu van der Poel at the cyclo-cross World Championships in Dübendorf, Switzerland, in February – opened his 2020 road season in late August, riding for Great Britain at the European Championships in Plouay, France, where he took fourth place in the under-23 time trial and then 55th place in the elite men's road race.

"The main man did the business today," his Trinity Racing team posted on Twitter after Pidcock's Baby Giro stage victory on Tuesday, showing him making a victory salute as he crossed the finish line wearing the red-and-black points leader's jersey.

The team later added, "Pretty in pink," as a caption to accompany a picture of Pidcock in his new pink leader's jersey – the same colour used for the leader's jersey in the famous Giro d'Italia, the elite men's edition of which has been postponed until October this year.

The under-23 race continues on Wednesday with the flatter 132km fifth stage between Marostica and Rosà, and finishes in Aprica on September 5.

