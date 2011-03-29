Picture gallery: Three Days of De Panne stage 1

Image 1 of 25 Alessandro Ballan (BMC) rides to sign on. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 2 of 25 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) is building form in De Panne. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 25 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) was already in fine form at the weekend. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 4 of 25 Dutch champion Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) on the promenade in Middelkerke. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 5 of 25 Niki Terpstra (Quick Step) has been aggressive this spring. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 6 of 25 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) will be a threat in the sprints in De Panne. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 7 of 25 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) makes his way to sign on. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 8 of 25 Stijn Devolder (Vacansoleil-DCM) rides through the crowds. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 9 of 25 Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun) will hope experience counts in De Panne. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 10 of 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) before the start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 11 of 25 Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Katusha) is champion of Belarus. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 12 of 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) will have a lot of freedom at De Panne. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 13 of 25 Chris Sutton (Sky) has already had success in Belgium this spring. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 14 of 25 Russell Downing (Sky) on day one of the Three Days of De Panne. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 15 of 25 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) rocks up to the start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 16 of 25 HTC-Highroad had padded handlebar tape to combat the cobbles. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 17 of 25 No deep section wheels for Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Cannondale) over the cobbles. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 18 of 25 Dominque Rollin (FDJ) in Middelkerke before the start of the Three Days of De Panne. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 19 of 25 William Bonnet (FDJ) at the start of the Three Days of De Panne. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 20 of 25 Manuel Quinziato returns from illness to strengthen BMC's classics challenge. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 21 of 25 John Degenkolb (HTC-Highroad) in Middelkerke. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 22 of 25 Irish champion Matt Brammeier (HTC-Highroad) at the start of stage one in Middelkerke. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 23 of 25 Jurgen Roelandts and Omega Pharma-Lotto are hoping for a result in De Panne. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 24 of 25 Danilo Honda (Lampre-ISD) in determined mood before the start. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 25 of 25 Yauheni Hutarovich (FDJ) rides to sign on. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

The Three Days of De Panne got underway in pleasant conditions in Middelkerke on Tuesday. Although there was a slight chill in the North Sea air at the start, the sun was shining and with surprisingly little wind, the peloton should not fragment significantly until it hits the first of the day’s twelve climbs at Edelare.

While a number of Flanders favourites are keeping their powder dry for Sunday, most notably Tom Boonen, Fabian Cancellara and the Garmin-Cervélo squad, there are a number of riders here who are carefully honing their form ahead of De Ronde.

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) took his Belgian bow on Sunday at Gent-Wevelgem, and he is topping up on his cobbled miles in De Panne. Alessandro Ballan leads the BMC charge, and they have been significantly boosted by the presence of Manuel Quinziato. Peter Sagan and Daniel Oss are part of a formidable Liquigas-Cannondale line-up, while Sylvain Chavanel takes the reins at Quick Step in Boonen’s absence.

While today’s stage seems one for the classics hard men, the sprinters will get a chance to shine later in the week, with Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox), Jimmy Casper (Saur-Sojasun), Danilo Hondo (Lampre-ISD), Mark Renshaw (HTC-Highroad) and André Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) among the fast men on show. Meanwhile, Bradley Wiggins (Sky) will surely be the favourite for the concluding time trial, and the Englishman appeared in relaxed mood in Middelkerke.

