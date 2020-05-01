Piccoli to climb Mont Royal for 12 hours in support of COVID-19 frontline workers

Israel Start-Up Nation’s James Piccoli goes on the attack in the last three kilometres of the final climb

Israel Start-Up Nation's James Piccoli will climb Mont Royal for 12 hours straight to raise funds for protective gear for workers combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian's fundraiser has brought in almost $10,000, well over its initial goal.

Piccoli partnered with 'Groupe Laudie' to raise money to supply masks, disinfectant and hand sanitizer to organisations with the most need - from residential and long-term care centres, hospitals, and non-profits such as homeless shelters.

The GoFundMe started with the aim of raising $6,000 but at the time of writing is over $9,500.

Piccoli plans to ride his local climb up Camilien Houde Avenue in Montrèal, a road used in the Grand Prix Montréal WorldTour race that ascends the city's eponymous Mont Royal, about 100 times over 12 hours.

"It will be a long day in the saddle for me (320km, 12.000m elevation!) but our nurses and doctors do this every day for us," Piccoli said in a team press release.

When he completes his ride, Piccoli will also have finished the 'Everesting Challenge', climbing 8848 meters in one day riding up and down the same climb. Trek-Segafredo's Giulio Ciccone did the same challenge on Zwift last month.

Israel Start-Up Nation has been one of the most active teams raising funds for COVID-19 relief. The team's co-owner Rob Baron pledged to deliver 4000 KN95 masks to healthcare workers in Israel on the country's Independence Day this week, bringing the total donated by the team to 16,500.

Visit Piccoli's GoFundMe here.