Phinney making progress but return to racing still unknown

Taylor Phinney’s return to racing is yet to be determined but BMC Racing’s Jim Ochowicz believes that the American racer is making progress.

It’s nearly a year since Phinney crashed out of the national road championships in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and shattered his left leg. Since then he has undergone multiple surgeries – the latest of which was in January but no date or race is confirmed for his comeback. Originally the American pencilled in a comeback at the Dubai Tour in February but those plans were later shifted with a potential return for the Tour of California.

The US race is just a matter of days away and Phinney is not yet in the required shape to take part, and Ochowicz, rather understandably, is taking a more pragmatic view on his rider’s recovery.





“I hope he’ll race again this season because I think it would be important for him to get some races in just for confidence. That would be good for him and I’d love to see that happen so that he can have some confidence going into the winter and then come back in the spring for Paris-Roubaix.

“I can’t put a comeback down in terms of a percentage but he’s not ready yet and we take it week by week. It could be two months, three months, four, I don’t know yet.”



