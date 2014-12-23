Video: Phinney continuing comeback from broken leg

Image 1 of 3 Taylor Phinney (BMC) puts on his new National Championship jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 2 of 3 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Taylor Phinney (BMC) stays tucked in tight for his winning ride (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN)

Speculation has been rampant over the past few months about the recovery of BMC Racing's Taylor Phinney, who seriously injured his leg in a crash at the US pro championships in May. Cyclingnews' Sadhbh O'Shea recently caught up with the young American to talk about the challenges he's faced, the training he's currently doing and when he expects to return.

Phinney, 24, is one of the most promising young cyclists in the sport, having already won a stage of the Giro d'Italia and worn the Maglia Rosa. He's also won the overall at the Tour of Oman and placed second at the time trial World Championships. During the 2012 Olympics in London, Phinney was fourth in both the road race and time trial. Phinney, the current US time trial champion, suffered a compound fracture to his left leg when he swerved to miss an official's moto on the course and crashed into a guard rail.

