Insouciant Sagan leaves Paris-Roubaix result in the hands of the Fates

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan and the Tinkov team recon the Roubaix pave (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan in full concentration mode during the recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan takes a corner during the recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 A Peter Sagan and Tinkoff recon is always going to be a popular affiar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Peter Sagan rides the pave (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Such is his current stardom Peter Sagan cannot go anywhere or do anything without a fuss.

As he stops for a comfort break after coming out of the Arenberg Forest on Tinkoff's Paris-Roubaix recon ride on Friday, he can barely get his bib shorts back up before an opportunistic fan gets in position for a selfie.

It was the same just an hour or so earlier when the Tinkoff bus pulled into an anonymous supermarket car park in the small French town of Denain, and the world champion stepped off and straight into the centre of a media scrum.





