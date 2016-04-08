Insouciant Sagan leaves Paris-Roubaix result in the hands of the Fates
World champion deals with media and fans on Tinkoff pavé recon ride
Such is his current stardom Peter Sagan cannot go anywhere or do anything without a fuss.
As he stops for a comfort break after coming out of the Arenberg Forest on Tinkoff's Paris-Roubaix recon ride on Friday, he can barely get his bib shorts back up before an opportunistic fan gets in position for a selfie.
It was the same just an hour or so earlier when the Tinkoff bus pulled into an anonymous supermarket car park in the small French town of Denain, and the world champion stepped off and straight into the centre of a media scrum.
