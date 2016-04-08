Paris-Roubaix: Bounce over the cobbles with Peter Sagan - on-board video

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) tests the equipment on the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan and his Tinkoff teammates took the opportunity on Friday to test their equipment and skills on the pavé of the Hell of the North - Paris-Roubaix.

The world champion, clad in his black training kit, took some video of the ride through the Arenberg Forest, where barriers have already gone up to keep the riders on the cobbles and off the smoother side track.

The sectors of cobbles are mostly dry, but the piles of mud on the verges shows how much soil has been cleared from the ancient roads. There is some rain in the forecast, but it seems unlikely we'll see a repeat of 2001, the last truly muddy Paris-Roubaix.

