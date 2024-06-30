Peter Sagan to end road racing career again at home Tour of Slovakia after short return

Three-time World Champion races for the last time on the road at home race with Pierre Baguette Cycling

Peter Sagan at the Tour of Slovakia
Peter Sagan at the Tour of Slovakia (Image credit: Jan Melicher/Tour of Slovakia)

Peter Sagan will compete in the last road race of his career, for the second time, on home roads at today’s final stage on the Tour of Slovakia, after making a short return with the Pierre Baguette team in 2024.

The team, who Sagan’s brother Juraj is a DS for, confirmed that the three-time World Champion would be riding his final race on the road on stage 5 after Sagan already announced this was to be his last dance earlier in the week.

