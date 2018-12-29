Peter Sagan and the racing moments and riders of 2018 - Podcast

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) speaks about his 2019 goals (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)

In our final episode of the 2018 Cyclingnews podcast, we hear from Peter Sagan and Sam Bennett at the Bora-Hansgrohe training camp in Mallorca, before dropping in with Roger Kluge at Lotto Soudal’s get together on the same island.

We also discuss Tom Dumoulin’s Grand Tour plans ahead of the 2019 season with Team Sunweb, while the Cyclingnews team pick their favourite moments and performances of the 2018 season.

Happy new year to all our readers and listeners!