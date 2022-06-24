Peter Sagan and 100% go bright with their latest Tour de France collaboration
By Will Jones published
It’s tie-dye, but not as we know it
There are a few certainties in life: Birth, death, taxes, and a series of special Peter Sagan edition 100% sunglasses released just before the Tour de France. The three-time world champion was instrumental in catapulting the brand into the heart of the pro peloton, and by extension the rest of us who like to cosplay as pro riders at the weekend.
Based around a heavily tweaked TotalEnergies team kit colour palette (a rainbow, so that’s… all of the colours?) the vibrant specs feature frames reminiscent of old-school tie-dye with neon pinks, dark blues and splashes of turquoise. These are complemented by the large, triple-layer purple lenses on each of the three models in the collection, the S3, S2, and Speedcraft.
Why such a wild look, when in the past the collaborations have been much more subdued affairs? Partially it seems to complement the team kit, but 100% is also keen to state that it pays homage to a rider who isn’t exactly a shrinking violet; Sagan is one of the biggest personalities in the sport, both on and off the bike.
“Peter has a unique and boisterous style, and we wanted to showcase that by amplifying his character in our most advanced sunglasses,” said Gwen van Lingen, VP of marketing for 100%.
If you want to get your hands on a pair then all three models are available now, and ship with a hard case, a clear lens, a colour-matched cloth carry case and an alternate nose piece.
We’ve recently been testing out the S3 to see if they deserve a spot in our guide to the best cycling sunglasses for a few weeks, admittedly in a slightly less rad colour scheme, so stay tuned to see the full verdict.
In the meantime, you can look out for these ones at the Tour.
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage making his own frames and components as a part time framebuilder, restoring old mountain bikes, or walking his collie in the Lake District.
