Pauwels extends with Sunweb-Napoleon Games

Kevin Pauwels has extended his contract with the Sunweb-Napoleon Games team until the end of 2017.

"I'm obviously very happy," said team manager Jurgen Mettepenningen. "Our faith in the ability of Kevin remains very large indeed."

Pauwels has been with the team since 2011, after leaving the Telenet-Fidea team at the end of the 2010-2011 season. His first season with the team was his best, with overall victory in the World Cup and finishing the year as the number one ranked rider. He looked close to a podium finish at the world championships, but it went awry when he dropped his chain and lost touch with the field.

He had a slow start to the 2013-2014 season with no victories until December. He finally won two races in the space of a week at Superprestige Vlaamse Industrieprijs and bpost Bank GP Essen, where he beat Sven Nys in a weather battered race. The Belgian is currently ranked fourth in the World Cup standings and eighth in the Superprestige.

Pauwels finished second to Nys at the Soudal Cyclocross Leuven on Sunday. The next round of the 'cross World Cup will be in Nommay, France on January 26.