'Pauline is a phenomenon' - Marianne Vos on joining forces with Ferrand-Prévot at Visma-Lease a Bike

By
published

Team manager believes mountain bike World and Olympic champion can be a top GC contender – 'She knows exactly how to peak and knows exactly what it takes to focus on one goal'

France's Pauline Ferrand Prevot celebrates her victory after winning the women's cross-country mountain biking event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Elancourt Hill venue in Elancourt, on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot delivers on her Olympic mountain bike goal in front of a home crowd ahead of turning her attention to the road (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot's decision to retire from a sparkling off-road career, leave Ineos Grenadiers and return to road racing with Visma-Lease a Bike has been one of the most talked about transfers of the year.

The reigning mountain bike World and Olympic Champion has indicated that a driving force behind the decision is her desire to win the Tour de France Femmes during the next chapter of her career. The third edition of the eight-stage race starts on Monday in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, where Cyclingnews caught up with Ferrand-Prévot's soon-to-be teammate Marianne Vos and Visma-Lease manager Rutger Tyssen to discuss her prospects on the WorldTour.

"It's fantastic to have her in the team again. I've been racing with her [in previous years], and it's quite a while ago. First of all, knowing that she was coming back to road cycling was already exciting, but to be next to her in the team will be great," Vos said at the Luxor Theater in Rotterdam on the eve of the event.

"She is a phenomenon in the sport, and it's an exciting journey. It's something big that she is taking on. After winning the Olympic gold and then switching back to road cycling again, I think we are all looking forward to seeing what she will do."

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.