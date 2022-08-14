Paternoster suffers concussion and broken collarbone in European Championships crash
By Cyclingnews published
Elimination Race halted for 45 minutes following incident
Letizia Paternoster suffered a concussion and a broken collarbone when she crashed in the Elimination Race at the European Championships in Munich on Saturday evening. The event was suspended for 45 minutes in the aftermath of the mass crash in which Paternoster was injured.
Paternoster remained conscious but she was treated on the track for close to half an hour after the crash. The Italian was then brought by ambulance to the Bogenhausen hospital to spend the night in observation.
“She was a bit confused, but she asked me straight away what races she had to ride tomorrow,” Italian national coach Marco Villa told Tuttobici (opens in new tab). “She had pain in her shoulder, and she definitely hit her head too. She asked the doctors for some air, and they administered oxygen.”
Italian federation doctor Antonio Angelucci said that Paternoster had “no memory” of the crash, and La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that she will undergo surgery on her collarbone on Sunday.
Paternoster posted an update on her recovery on social media on Sunday morning, writing: “I try to smile and think about the next goals! I broke my collarbone in 3 parts and hit my head, thanks everyone for the messages.”
Paternoster, the reigning world champion in the Elimination Race, had been among the favourites for Saturday evening’s event. The race was eventually won by Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) ahead of Pfeiffer Georgi (Great Britain), with Mylene De Zoete (Netherlands) taking bronze.
“You know that crash could have happened to you or to anyone. Everyone here also knows that track cycling is a dangerous sport,” Kopecky said. “I would have put Paternoster down as my biggest competitor, and I hope she doesn't have too serious injuries.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.