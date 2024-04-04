Paris-Roubaix organisers seek better future options for slower Arenberg forest entry

By Laura Weislo
published

Race director blames last-minute change on 'a psychosis in the peloton'

Route markers along the Paris-Roubaix course
Route marker along the Paris-Roubaix course (Image credit: Getty Images)

The last-minute addition of three turns, including one of 180 degrees to the Paris-Roubaix men's course at the entrance of the Trouée d'Arenberg is only a temporary measure to slow the speed of the peloton heading into the five-star sector of cobbles, according to race director Thierry Gouvenou.

The turns were introduced five days before the race day at the behest of the Cyclistes Professionnels Associés (CPA) riders' union over concerns that the peloton's speed at the beginning of the Arenberg pavé presents a danger.

