Paris-Roubaix contender Matteo Jorgenson voices strong support for new Arenberg Forest entry chicane

By Alasdair Fotheringham
published

Rider-slowing artificial traffic obstacle creates major division of opinions

Paris-Roubaix 2019: the riders tackle Arenberg Forest
Paris-Roubaix 2019: the riders tackle Arenberg Forest (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cobbled Classics contender Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease A Bike) has delivered a strongly worded opinion in favour of the chicane that has been installed at the entrance to the Arenberg Forest sector of pavé on Sunday’s edition of Paris-Roubaix.

The newly introduced chicane is designed to slow the riders at a point where the usual high-speed entry into the forest sector, traditionally one of the crunch moments of Paris-Roubaix but often marred by multiple crashes.

Even before it’s been raced, the chicane, which is more strictly a 180-degree U-turn, has sparked multiple, and varied, arguments both for and against it. Defending Paris-Roubaix champion Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) recently posted  a pointed single-line ‘Is this a joke?’ reaction on Twitter, formerly X,  to make their feelings plain. 

