Hushovd looks to Hincapie for help in Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 3 Thor Hushovd (Garmin-Cervelo) is all smiles on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Thor Hushovd wearing the rainbow jersey he won in 2010 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 George Hincapie (BMC) on the podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Thor Hushovd is looking to climb back on the podium at Paris-Roubaix, specifically on to the top step. The Norwegian is counting on veteran BMC teammate George Hincapie to help him win the "Hell of the North”.

Hushovd won the Under-23 version of the race in 1998, and finished third in 2009 and second in 2010. He was only eighth last year.

He expects Hincapie to be at his side in the race, helping him to win it. “He's going to be very important,” Hushovd told ProCycling.no. The American has long aimed for the top of the race himself, finishing second in 2005.

Hincapie “is a rider who likes to pick up some extra motivation when he help a strong leader,” said Hushovd's personal trainer, Atle Kvålsvoll. “He showed that at Lance Armstrong's side, and he has done a good job for Cadel Evans. I think he would be happy to help Hushovd in Roubaix.

“He knows this race inside and out. He knows the game, makes the right choices along the way and is always where he should sit in the main field. Besides, Hincapie enjoys great respect, which makes it difficult to push away a rider. In Paris-Roubaix, it is he who controls the team on the road, while Thor can use his energy in the crucial places."