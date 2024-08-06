Paris Olympics: A lap mishap and a bout of food poisoning can't stop Canada's medal push in women's Team Pursuit

Canadian team raced an extra lap after bell doesn't ring on final lap of qualifying

Maggie ColesLyster, Sarah van Dam, Erin Attwell and Ariane Bonhomme of Team Canada compete during the Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024
Maggie ColesLyster, Sarah van Dam, Erin Attwell and Ariane Bonhomme of Team Canada compete during the Women's Team Pursuit Qualifying on day eleven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the second day of track cycling competition in the Paris Olympics velodrome, the Canadian women's team pursuit riders narrowly managed to move onto the next round and remain in contention for a bronze medal after the officials failed to ring the bell on their final lap.

The trio, having been launched into their final kilometre by Erin Atwell, powered to what they thought was the line three-abreast but then the officials belatedly rang the bell, igniting panic in their ranks.

