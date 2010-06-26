Pagliarini to skip Brazil titles in protest

Luciano Pagliarini (Liquigas) does his best schoolboy pose before stage 3 (Image credit: Christine Grein)

Luciano Pagliarini has revealed he’ll skip this weekend’s national road titles in Brazil in protest over the treatment by his Scott-Marcondes team. Pagliarini is widely recognized as one of Brazil’s top cyclists, having ridden for Lampre, Liquigas and Saunier Duval during his career.

“I will not ride the Brazilian championship in protest against the non payment of our salaries,” he told wielerland.nl. “I’m tired of all the lies. We cycle to work and are professional, but just get back promises and excuses.”

The website said the International Cycling Union (UCI) is now investigating the matter.

Pagliarini returned to racing with the Brazilian Continental team this year after being one of the riders signed to the TelTech H2O squad which never eventuated last year.

During his career Pagliarini has won stages of the Eneco Tour of Benelux, Tour deLangkawi, Tour of California and Tour of Missouri. Since returning to racing this year he has claimed three stage wins at Rutas de América.