Paez renews with TX Active-Bianchi team

Image 1 of 2 Leonardo Paez takes victory at Lessinia Bike Legend (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 2 of 2 Leonardo Paez with TX Active-Bianchi’s team manager Massimo Ghirotto (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

Leonardo Paez, 30, extended his agreement with the TX Active-Bianchi team for a further season. The Colombian mountain biker will continue racing with the team until the end of 2013.

"In 2013, I aim to redeem myself after a season featuring ups and downs by focusing only on marathon races. I'd like to give some important victories to TX Active-Bianchi team," Paez said.

"We are aware of Paez's worth: he already showed his best skills in some occasions in 2012 as in the past. We'll go on to trust him, we are sure he will take important results in the most prestigious marathon races," said TX Active-Bianchi's Team Manager Massimo Ghirotto.

In 2012, Paez won four races including the MTB Bike Clivus, Lessinia Bike Legend and the Sella Ronda Hero Marathon. He also won his cross country national championships and participated in the Olympic Games for Colombia. He finished 28th in London.