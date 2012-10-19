Paez renews with TX Active-Bianchi team
Colombian will focus on marathons in 2013
Leonardo Paez, 30, extended his agreement with the TX Active-Bianchi team for a further season. The Colombian mountain biker will continue racing with the team until the end of 2013.
Related Articles
"In 2013, I aim to redeem myself after a season featuring ups and downs by focusing only on marathon races. I'd like to give some important victories to TX Active-Bianchi team," Paez said.
"We are aware of Paez's worth: he already showed his best skills in some occasions in 2012 as in the past. We'll go on to trust him, we are sure he will take important results in the most prestigious marathon races," said TX Active-Bianchi's Team Manager Massimo Ghirotto.
In 2012, Paez won four races including the MTB Bike Clivus, Lessinia Bike Legend and the Sella Ronda Hero Marathon. He also won his cross country national championships and participated in the Olympic Games for Colombia. He finished 28th in London.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy