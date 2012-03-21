Trending

Paez undergoes surgery for collarbone repair

Colombian recovering from crash at MTB World Cup

Leonardo Paez (TX Active Bianchi)

Leonardo Paez (TX Active Bianchi)
(Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

TX Active-Bianchi's Leonardo Paez underwent surgery to repair a broken left collarbone on Tuesday. The Colombian fractured his collarbone while racing at round 1 of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa this weekend.

Related Articles

Paez defeats Bishop and Wells for Pan Am cross country title

Paez wins gold in Guadalajara

Paez returns to TX Active-Bianchi team

According to his team, the operation was conducted at the Fondazione Poliambulanza hospital in Brescia, Italy by Doctor Flavio Terragnoli, who installed a plate and screws to reduce the displacement of bone ends resulting from the fracture.

Paez is expected to resume training again by the end of March.