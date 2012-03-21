Paez undergoes surgery for collarbone repair

Leonardo Paez (TX Active Bianchi) (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

TX Active-Bianchi's Leonardo Paez underwent surgery to repair a broken left collarbone on Tuesday. The Colombian fractured his collarbone while racing at round 1 of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa this weekend.

According to his team, the operation was conducted at the Fondazione Poliambulanza hospital in Brescia, Italy by Doctor Flavio Terragnoli, who installed a plate and screws to reduce the displacement of bone ends resulting from the fracture.

Paez is expected to resume training again by the end of March.