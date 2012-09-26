Longo extends contract wtih TX Active-Bianchi team

Image 1 of 2 Tony Longo with TX Active-Bianchi’s team manager Massimo Ghirotto (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 2 of 2 Tony Longo wins at the GF Alta Valtellina (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

Tony Longo will continue racing for the TX Active-Bianchi team for another two years. The 28-year-old Italian mountain bike racer extended his contract through the end of 2014.

"We were more than happy to prolong the contract," said TX Active-Bianchi's Team Manager Massimo Ghirotto. "Longo is one of the few competitive mountain bikers in both cross country and in marathon races. In 2013, we'll focus mostly on the latter."

Longo won four races in 2012: Valcavallina Superbike, GF Alta Valtellina, La Vecia Ferovia dela Val de Fiemme and Collombardo Superbike, all in Northern Italy.

"I'm really motivated by this renewal," said Longo. "I've been good with this team. This year I did well in the races. I prefer long climbs, whilst modern cross country tracks are nervous and punchy. For this reason, I'll focus on marathons next year, but I won't turn my nose up at cross country."