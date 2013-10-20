Paez extends contract with TX Active-Bianchi

Image 1 of 2 TX Active-Bianchi’s President Felice Gimondi, team manager Massimo Ghirotto and Leonardo Paez renewing their agreement (Image credit: Mondini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Leonardo Paez riding his Methanol to the bronze medal at Marathon Worlds (Image credit: Mondini Photo)

Leonardo Paez has extended his contract with TX Active-Bianchi until the end of 2014. The 31-year-old Colombian mountain biker has been with the team since 2008, except in 2011.

"We're really satisfied that Paez signed for another season with us. In 2013, he was the master of marathon races. We're sure he will give us new joys, paired with Tony Longo," TX Active-Bianchi's team manager Massimo Ghirotto said.

2013 season stats confirmed Paez and Longo were a successful pair. Marathon Worlds bronze medallist in June, Paez brought home prestigious wins like those at Sellaronda Hero in Selva Val Gardena and Gimondibike in Iseo, along with the GF del Durello, Da piazza a piazza, GF Costa degli Etruschi, Atestina Superbike, 100 km dei Forti, Plan de Corones Marathon, Sauze Mountain Classic and GF Troi Trek while Longo clinched seven victories.

"I'm really happy I'll go on racing for the Bianchi team, my second family: with them, I shared many winning days in 2013 and previously," said Paez. "I will be pursuing big goals for 2014, with the marathon world championships as my top priority."