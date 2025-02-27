Our lab testing proved this is the best road tyre on the market – and it's currently discounted by 39%

By
published

At just $54 you can grab Tour de France stage-winning rubber at a bargain price

Continental GP5000 S TR
(Image credit: Continental)

The Cyclingnews tech team has tested nearly every road bike tyre on the market and recently took our testing to the next level at the pedalling efficiency lab. Numerous contenders vie for the title of best road bike tyres, but the Continental GP5000S TR has consistently outperformed its rivals, establishing itself as the gold standard in road bike tyres.

Right now, at Merlin Cycles, you can pick up the 28mm version of the Grand Prix 5000S TR Tire for just $54.59 which is a massive 39% off.

Continental GP5000S TR USA: 39% off&nbsp;$89.20, $54.59 at Merlin UK: 39% off&nbsp;£84.95, £51.99 at Merlin

Continental GP5000S TR
USA: 39% off $89.20, $54.59 at Merlin
UK: 39% off £84.95, £51.99 at Merlin

This is the best GP5000 S TR price we've seen so far this year. It's only in the 28mm sizing and that seems to be the case across multiple retailers. If you want another size or a tan wall version check out Sigma Sport – they have all the size options, but you'll have to pay full price.

Price check: $58.97 at Amazon| $69.18 at Competitive Cyclist| $92 at Sigma Sports

View Deal
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

