Our lab testing proved this is the best road tyre on the market – and it's currently discounted by 39%

The Cyclingnews tech team has tested nearly every road bike tyre on the market and recently took our testing to the next level at the pedalling efficiency lab. Numerous contenders vie for the title of best road bike tyres, but the Continental GP5000S TR has consistently outperformed its rivals, establishing itself as the gold standard in road bike tyres.
Right now, at Merlin Cycles, you can pick up the 28mm version of the Grand Prix 5000S TR Tire for just $54.59 which is a massive 39% off.
Continental GP5000S TR
USA: 39% off $89.20, $54.59 at Merlin
UK: 39% off £84.95, £51.99 at Merlin
This is the best GP5000 S TR price we've seen so far this year. It's only in the 28mm sizing and that seems to be the case across multiple retailers. If you want another size or a tan wall version check out Sigma Sport – they have all the size options, but you'll have to pay full price.
Price check: $58.97 at Amazon| $69.18 at Competitive Cyclist| $92 at Sigma Sports
The GP5000 has the joint title for the most stage wins in last year's Tour de France and was used by more teams in the race than any other. As well as the pro stamp of approval, our real-world riding experience of the tyres has been backed up by our in-house lab testing. We put 24 of the best cycling tyres to the test to see which road bike tyres are the fastest.
We concluded that the Continental GP5000S TR was the all-road tyre that performed the best when taken across both speeds, it might not have been the fastest in the tests – that went to the Vittoria Corsa Pro Speed. However, the performance of the Continental meant we were confident in labelling it as the best all-around race tyre.
