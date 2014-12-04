Orica-Greenedge announce 2015 roster

Image 1 of 4 Orica GreenEdge on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Orica AIS finished second at the Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 GreenEdge's Shayne Bannan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 The podium: Pernille Mathiesen (Denmark), Macey Stewart (Australia) and Anna-Leeza Hull (Australia) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Australian WorldTour team Orica-GreenEdge has announced its 26-rider for the 2015 season. There are just two new additions to the team in 2015 while Caleb Ewan joins full-time have ridden as a stagiaire this season. Orica-AIS have also confirmed its 12-rider roster for next season with the additions of triple junior world champion Macey Stewart and dual junior world champion Alexandra Manly. The duo will split their season between the road the track next year.

"We definitely have one of the most promising rosters of young talent in the world," team manager Shayne Bannan said of GreenEdge who finished as the fifth ranked WorldTour in 2014. "But what we have is more than that. We have winners that are getting us world class results now such as Simon Gerrans and Michael Matthews, we have the natural leaders who provide invaluable guidance on the road such as Mathew Hayman and Simon Clarke and the heavy engines, such as Svein Tuft and Jens Mouris, who time and time again put themselves into the gutter on the front to support our victories."

Incoming riders for GreenEdge are Adam Blythe and Magnus Cort while Jack Haig will join the team as a stagiaire from August 1. Matt Goss and Aidis Kruopis are the only two riders to be moving on from the team which has recorded over 100 wins in its first three years.

Bannan added that he was pleased to see the seamless integration of the new signing during the team's first training camp of the off-season that took place this week.

"It's a really promising sign when new riders fit instantly into the team at the first interaction," Bannan said. "It says a lot about the culture of the group and also about the character of the new riders."

The signings of Manly and Stewart for Orica-AIS are the fourth and fifth for the women's squad who begin its 2015 season this weekend at the Stan Siejka Launceston Cycling Classic

"Going into the 2015 season we have a very specific plan for the team, but also for each of the riders and it will be a real focus for the girls to prepare specifically for their identified targets," sport director Gene Bates said.

"We are looking forward to this season, which in a way kicks off this weekend at the Tasmanian criterium and really starts to heat up with a busy summer from January 2 at the Bay Cycling Classic in Geelong."

Stewart's debut for the team will be a special occasion as it takes place in the familiar surroundings of her home state as she explained.

"I am really exciting to pull on the Orica-AIS kit in front of all my family and friends at home," Stewart said. "It's awesome that the race is in Tassie and I am so excited to get out there and give as much as I can."

2015 Orica-GreenEdge roster: Michael Albasini, Sam Bewley, Esteban Chaves, Simon Clarke, Mitch Docker, Luke Durbridge, Simon Gerrans, Mathew Hayman, Leigh Howard, Michael Hepburn, Damien Howson, Daryl Impey, Jens Keukeleire, Brett Lancaster, Michael Matthews, Christian Meier, Cameron Meyer, Jens Mouris , Ivan Santaromita, Svein Tuft, Adam Yates, Simon Yates and Pieter Weening.

2015 Orica-AIS roster: Gracie Elvin, Katrin Garfoot, Loes Gunnewijk, Melissa Hoskins, Emma Johansson, Valentina Scandolara, Amanda Spratt, Chloe McConville, Sarah Roy, Lizzie Williams, Alex Manly and Macey Stewart.