Gracie Elvin and Emma Johansson on life at Orica-AIS

Image 1 of 4 A triumphant Emma Johansson (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 4 Emma Johannson was clearly pleased with her win (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 4 Gracie Elvin (Orica) and Annamiek van Vleuten (Rabo-Liv) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 4 Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) in pursuit of Emma Pooley (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

At the inaugural Women's Tour, Cyclingews caught up with Gracie Elvin and Emma Johansson from Orica-AIS to talk about the team's "lively and professional" approach to racing.

Johansson won the opening stage of the Women's Tour ahead of world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank/Liv) thanks to aggressive racing and with one stage left to race, is 19 seconds off the pace in the general classification.

Elvin, who has won back-to-back Australian national road titles, is representative of the teams "love to race" philosophy; while Johansson is a serial winner and podium place getter and both riders have made this evident during the four stages of the British race.

Expect Orica-AIS, which finished 2013 as the best ranked women's team, to animate the 108.1km stage five from Harwich to Bury St Edmunds and do its best to record a second stage win.

Next up for the team is a team time trial camp but first, is a chance to "go home" and enjoy a small period of rest.

