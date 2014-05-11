Gracie Elvin and Emma Johansson on life at Orica-AIS
An insight into the Australian women's team
At the inaugural Women's Tour, Cyclingews caught up with Gracie Elvin and Emma Johansson from Orica-AIS to talk about the team's "lively and professional" approach to racing.
Related Articles
Johansson won the opening stage of the Women's Tour ahead of world champion Marianne Vos (Rabobank/Liv) thanks to aggressive racing and with one stage left to race, is 19 seconds off the pace in the general classification.
Elvin, who has won back-to-back Australian national road titles, is representative of the teams "love to race" philosophy; while Johansson is a serial winner and podium place getter and both riders have made this evident during the four stages of the British race.
Expect Orica-AIS, which finished 2013 as the best ranked women's team, to animate the 108.1km stage five from Harwich to Bury St Edmunds and do its best to record a second stage win.
Next up for the team is a team time trial camp but first, is a chance to "go home" and enjoy a small period of rest.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy