Orica-BikeExchange to wear Giordana kit from 2017

The Orica-BikeExchange team will be kitted out by Giordana from 2017 onwards as a new partnership was announced on Friday.

The Australian team is switching to the Italian brand after three years with Swedish manufacturer Craft. In its first two seasons in the professional peloton – 2012 and 2013 – Santini supplied the kit.

“We are really excited to forge a partnership with Giordana,” said the team's general manager Shayne Bannan. “They have supported the sport of cycling for a long time and with a proven record in quality and performance, we are looking forward to working with them into the future.

“We are confident that both our men and women will enjoy the benefits of Giordana’s new product line as we work together to provide them the optimum support for success on the road.”

Giordana has been involved in cycling since the 1980s, formerly supplying the Tour de France, and will be represented by two WorldTour teams next year after also landing a contract with Astana. Previous teams to have worn Giordana include Motorola, CSC, ONCE, Cofidis, and Silber.

The company develops and manufactures all its products on Italian soil and will provide Orica-BikeExchange with its FormaRed-Carbon Pro range, along with training wear.

“We are thrilled to be aligned with Orica-BikeExchange,” said Giorgio Andretta, founder of Giordana.

“We have developed an entirely new line of garments to help the athletes perform at their best. Moving forward, we will continue to evolve the Giordana range with the feedback we garner from partnering with the Orica-BikeExchange teams.”

The team will unveil the design of its new 2017 kit next week.