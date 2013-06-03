Orange Monkey team signs Strauss

Image 1 of 3 Mariske Strauss (Orange Monkey) (Image credit: Orange Monkey Pro Cycling Team) Image 2 of 3 Mariske Strauss (Orange Monkey) preps for an interview (Image credit: Orange Monkey Pro Cycling Team) Image 3 of 3 Mariske Strauss (Orange Monkey) (Image credit: Orange Monkey Pro Cycling Team)

U23 rider Mariske Strauss has signed with the Orange Monkey mountain bike team. The squad has had its eye on the young rider, who is the African U23 Continental Champion, for awhile.

"This is a great addition to our already talented and successful group of athletes and we welcome Mariske's talent, skill and bubbly personality, which will no doubt be a blessing to the team," said Paul Beales of the Orange Monkey Team.

Strauss said, "It's been a bit of a bumpy ride. I've been through ups and downs like all riders go through. This will be the first time I'm travelling with a European-based team. It will be so much easier. Having support behind you is a definite must-have in many athlete's eyes.

The team had originally been scouting Strass with a view to signing the talented South African in 2014 but during the first block of World Cups, circumstances led to an early signing. The deal will become official with the UCI in the July transfer period.

Strasse was eighth in the Albstadt World Cup last week and sixth in the Nove Mesto World Cup this weekend.