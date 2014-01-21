Orange Monkey Pro Team signs Gujan

Image 1 of 2 Martin Gujan of Switzerland (Image credit: Orange Monkey Pro Cycling Team) Image 2 of 2 Martin Gujan of Switzerland (Image credit: Orange Monkey Pro Cycling Team)

Swiss cross country mountain bike racer Martin Gujan will ride for the UK's number one cross country team, the Orange Monkey Pro Team, for 2014. The established pro makes the move from TX Active Bianchi. He previously rode for Cannondale Factory Racing.

Gujan, 31, is at the peak of his career and is a regular on the cross country mountain bike circuit, especially in Europe and at the World Cups.

He has yet to win a Swiss national title, faced with stiff competition from the likes of Florian Vogel, Nino Schurter, Christoph Sauser and Ralph Naef. His best finish to date at Worlds was a 13th in Australia in 2009.

Fast-forward to 2013, and Gujan showed glimpses of his capabilities, leading the Canadian World Cup for the first lap and finishing third at the Chinese Invitational in Guiyang.

"I'm very happy to be a part of the team and looking forward to the season," said Martin. "I'm sure that I can reach my goals with the support of the team and hope that the whole team can step to the next level."

For Orange Monkey Pro Team, Gujan's signing is another step toward its goal of being one of the best elite mountain bike teams in the world.

Team manager Paul Beales said, "Signing Martin is another positive step towards reaching our goals, and we envisage the signing to have an excellent impact on both team profile as well as developing the younger riders on the team."

Orange Monkey Team has been in existence for 10 years, with four of the as a pro team.

Martin will fly to South Africa to finish preparations for the season before the first cross country World Cup in Pietermaritzburg.