Gujan signs with TX Active-Bianchi team

Image 1 of 2 Martin Gujan with Felice Gimondi (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team) Image 2 of 2 Martin Gujan with TX Active Bianchi team manager Massimo Ghirotto and Felice Gimondi (Image credit: TX Active Bianchi Team)

Martin Gujan signed a one-year contract to ride with the TX Active-Bianchi team. The Swiss rider is the second new face on the squad for 2013, after Austrian Alexander Gehbauer.

"I chose TX Active-Bianchi because I know they have a lot of experience from the past years with great riders. They know how it works. And it's really interesting to have a company with such a big history on my side," Gujan, 30, said.

"I prefer cross country races. But as I could see in 2012, some marathon races could also provide some good opportunities. In cross country, I like fast races with no big climbs, and featuring some technical elements," he said.

TX Active-Bianchi's President Felice Gimondi said of his new signing, "Gujan is a multi-skilled and experienced rider. He will enter both cross country and marathon races. His presence will also be very important for our young talents [Gerhard] Kerschbaumer and Gehbauer."

In 2012, Gujan won the short track race in Guiyang in China; took second at the Bundesliga in Munsingen (Germany), the BMC Cup in Davos (Switzerland), the O-Tour in Alpnach (Switzerland) and the cross country in Guiyang (China); and was third in Bundesliga in Bad Salzdetfurth (Germany). With the Swiss national team, he won the silver medal in the team relay at the European Championships in Moscow (Russia).

"In 2013, my goals are top 10 spots in the World Cup and also podiums in the national series in Italy, Switzerland and Germany. I haven't ridden any Bianchi bikes yet, but I can't wait to test the new Methanol 29 Full Suspension" Gujan said.

He makes the move from Cannondale's World Cup team.