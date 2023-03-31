Open announces stop-ride notice for all Campagnolo-equipped bikes

Open Cycles has issued a recall and voluntary safety exchange on bikes and framesets fitted with a Campagnolo hydraulic rear brake hose. This is due to a risk posed by the Open 'Multistop' frame cable entry port damaging the rear brake hose and potentially leading to a failure of the rear brake. Open says even if your bike appears to be fine you should stop using it and contact them to organise a free repair.

The models affected are the: Open UP Ekar, UPPER Ekar, WIDE Ekar and MIND Ekar bicycles. As well as all Open framesets that use a Campagnolo hydraulic rear brake hose. The framesets in question were sold in matte black, bluey, grey, orange or custom colour. The model name of the frame can be found on the top tube close to the seat tube.

Open says, "Due to the construction of the Campagnolo hydraulic brake hose, it is more susceptible to damage than other brake hoses. Therefore it can be damaged by the Multistop, for example when the handlebars are overturned to the left. This means the rear brake can fail, which can lead to a crash The damage may be internal and not visible on the hose."

An Ekar equipped Open Cycle (Image credit: Open Cycle )

Open has finished a redesign of a new Mulitstop for the Campagnolo hydraulic brake hose, with new units already being shipped to warehouses in Europe and the US. Open says it will be able to replace the affected Mulistops and hoses at retailers within weeks after the recall is announced by the US consumer product safety commission and once consumers start initiating repair requests.

Open will provide a free repair to affected users which will involve fitting an updated Multistop and a new Campagnolo rear brake hose from their local Open retailer. Open advise customers not to undertake the repair themselves and to take their bike to an Open retailer.

Open founders Gerard Vroomen and Andy Kessler said “We’re sorry for the inconvenience but your safety is a top priority,” OPEN went on to say “We are conducting this recall to keep our customers safe and prevent injuries…In the meantime don’t use the bike in its unrepaired condition.”

Repairs can still be carried out if customers do not have their original receipts and they can contact Open or submit the recall form on the Open website.

It comes only a day after Shimano issued a stop-ride and recall notice for its alloy Pro Vibe stem.

Cyclingnews has contacted Campagnolo for comment on their brake hoses' durability. We'll update the story with any additional information we receive.