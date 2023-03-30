Shimano announces stop-ride and recall notice for alloy Pro Vibe stem

Shimano Europe (owner of the Pro brand) has issued a recall for certain batches of its Pro Vibe alloy stems.

Shimano has issued a stop-riding and recall notice on all alloy Pro Vibe stems that have been sold since May 2020. After discovering certain batches can develop cracks in particular conditions. The stem models affected by the recall can be identified by the silver 'V' branding on the faceplate and the forward-facing mounting bolts. Carbon stems are not affected.

Shimano says that corrosion can lead to cracks forming in the clamping area of the fork steerer tube, and if a crack is not detected in time it could grow until the complete separation of the stem occurs. Posing the risk of injury to the user in a fall or crash.

Corrosion can lead to cracks in the highlighted area of the stem (Image credit: Shimano Europe)

Shimano has outlined the identification procedure for users to see if their stem is included in the recall. It is as follows:

Step 1: Was the stem purchased in or after May 2020?

No: The stem is not affected

Yes: Proceed to step 2

Was the stem purchased in or after May 2020? The stem is not affected Proceed to step 2 Step 2: Does the stem have an AL7075 marking on the underside?

No: The stem is affected, please contact your PRO distributor for a replacement or refund

Yes: Go to step 3a

Does the stem have an AL7075 marking on the underside? The stem is affected, please contact your PRO distributor for a replacement or refund Go to step 3a Step 3a: Remove the handlebar and proceed to step 3b

Remove the handlebar and proceed to step 3b Step 3b: Does the stem have one of the following codes on the left-hand side (FF, FI, FC, FG, FA, EF, EK, EE, ED, EH)?

No: The stem is not affected, and you can continue to use it

Yes: The stem is affected, please contact your PRO distributor for a replacement or refund



*The affected stem forging codes will be on the left-hand handlebar clamping area as shown in the below image.



If you are or think you are in possession of an affected stem. Shimano requests you stop using it and contact the original retailer to organise a return. Dealers have been authorised to provide a replacement stem or refund for the recalled product.



Shimano also said, "We sincerely apologize for failing to live up to these standards and for any inconvenience caused by the PRO Vibe Stem (Alloy) recall."



For contact details and additional information you can visit the pro website: www.pro-bikegear.com/global/news/recall-notice-vibe-stem





The steps to follow should you think your stem is included in the recall (Image credit: Shimano Europe)

All of the affected stem models (Image credit: Shimano Europe)

We covered another cockpit-related recall in early January when Salsa announced a recall for four pairs of handlebars due to a failure risk. The affected handlebars were the carbon cow-chipper, cowbell, Whisky No.9 12F, and Whisky No.9 24F handlebars which Salsa said

"After receiving reports of some of these handlebars cracking/fracturing where the brake/shift levers are installed, we entered into a Voluntary Recall in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada."

Riders can find the affected product model name on the handlebars and receive free installation of a replacement carbon handlebar.

Stem or handlebar issues and recalls are always taken seriously as any front-end failure can be catastrophic on the bike.

Canyon issued a similar stop-ride notice for three Aeroad models after Mathieu Van der Poel's handlebars snapped at the Le Samyn race in 2021. Professional teams were asked to use older versions of the Aeroad model and consumers were asked to stop using their bikes until further notice. After the CP0018 and adjustable 'pro' CP0015 cockpit were found to be at risk from a manufacturing fault. After a period of time, Canyon rolled out an updated handlebar to remedy the issue.