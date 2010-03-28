On the start line of Gent-Wevelgem

Image 1 of 20 Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack) in Deinze (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 2 of 20 Hayden Roulston (HTC-Columbia) makes a fan's day as Gert Dockx looks pretty pleased to be in Belgium (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 3 of 20 Hayden Roulston selects his weapon of choice (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 4 of 20 Former pro Daniele Nardalo is not on the staff at Footon-Servetto (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 5 of 20 Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) finished third at E3 Prijs Vlaanderen on Saturday (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 6 of 20 Defending Champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 7 of 20 Sky teammates Chris Sutton and Michael Barry prepare to head to the start (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 8 of 20 Cyclingnews diarist Kenny van Hummel heads to the sign-on in Deinze (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 9 of 20 Daniele Bennati (Liquigas) gets ready to go (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 10 of 20 Last year's third place getter Matthew Goss will carry HTC-Columbia's hopes of back-to-back wins (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 11 of 20 Omega Pharma-Lotto's riders were sporting some custom paint jobs for the Classics (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 12 of 20 Euskaltel-Euskadi were the first team to arrive on Sunday morning (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 13 of 20 Team Sky executive directeur sportif Scott Sunderland makes sure everything runs smoothly aboard the team bus at the start (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 14 of 20 Euskaltel's fleet of Orbeas lined up and ready for their pilots (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 15 of 20 An HTC-Columbia mechanic makes some final adjustments to the riders' Scotts (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 16 of 20 Cyclingnews diarist Kenny van Hummel chats before the start (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 17 of 20 Liquigas' riders stay warm in their bus, perhaps thinking whether their performance can form the mural for next season's bus. (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 18 of 20 George Hincapie's rig sits front and centre outside the BMC bus (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 19 of 20 A list of priorities for Omega Pharma-Lotto? (Image credit: Daniel Benson) Image 20 of 20 Peter Wrolich (Milram) on the start line (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

The ProTour peloton decended on Deinze, Belgium on Sunday morning for the start of Gent-Wevelgem. Cyclingnews was on location to capture these images of the scene.

The first Belgian race of the International Cycling Union's (UCI) world calendar, the semi-Classic will see the riders make a 219km journey across Flanders and back into the centre of Wevelgem.

Last year, Edvald Boasson Hagen took victory for Columbia-Highroad, after he and Aleksandr Kuschynski (Liquigas) escaped on the Kemmelberg. Twelve months on the race is a different beast, with 14 climbs added to the twin ascents of the Kemmel.