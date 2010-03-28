Trending

On the start line of Gent-Wevelgem

ProTour teams come together in Deinze

Image 1 of 20

Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack) in Deinze

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 2 of 20

Hayden Roulston (HTC-Columbia) makes a fan's day as Gert Dockx looks pretty pleased to be in Belgium

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 3 of 20

Hayden Roulston selects his weapon of choice

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 4 of 20

Former pro Daniele Nardalo is not on the staff at Footon-Servetto

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 5 of 20

Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) finished third at E3 Prijs Vlaanderen on Saturday

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 6 of 20

Defending Champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 7 of 20

Sky teammates Chris Sutton and Michael Barry prepare to head to the start

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 8 of 20

Cyclingnews diarist Kenny van Hummel heads to the sign-on in Deinze

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 9 of 20

Daniele Bennati (Liquigas) gets ready to go

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 10 of 20

Last year's third place getter Matthew Goss will carry HTC-Columbia's hopes of back-to-back wins

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 11 of 20

Omega Pharma-Lotto's riders were sporting some custom paint jobs for the Classics

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 12 of 20

Euskaltel-Euskadi were the first team to arrive on Sunday morning

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 13 of 20

Team Sky executive directeur sportif Scott Sunderland makes sure everything runs smoothly aboard the team bus at the start

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 14 of 20

Euskaltel's fleet of Orbeas lined up and ready for their pilots

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 15 of 20

An HTC-Columbia mechanic makes some final adjustments to the riders' Scotts

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 16 of 20

Cyclingnews diarist Kenny van Hummel chats before the start

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 17 of 20

Liquigas' riders stay warm in their bus, perhaps thinking whether their performance can form the mural for next season's bus.

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 18 of 20

George Hincapie's rig sits front and centre outside the BMC bus

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 19 of 20

A list of priorities for Omega Pharma-Lotto?

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 20 of 20

Peter Wrolich (Milram) on the start line

(Image credit: Daniel Benson)

The ProTour peloton decended on Deinze, Belgium on Sunday morning for the start of Gent-Wevelgem. Cyclingnews was on location to capture these images of the scene.

The first Belgian race of the International Cycling Union's (UCI) world calendar, the semi-Classic will see the riders make a 219km journey across Flanders and back into the centre of Wevelgem.

Last year, Edvald Boasson Hagen took victory for Columbia-Highroad, after he and Aleksandr Kuschynski (Liquigas) escaped on the Kemmelberg. Twelve months on the race is a different beast, with 14 climbs added to the twin ascents of the Kemmel.