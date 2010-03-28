On the start line of Gent-Wevelgem

Image 1 of 20
Fumiyuki Beppu (RadioShack) in Deinze
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 2 of 20
Hayden Roulston (HTC-Columbia) makes a fan's day as Gert Dockx looks pretty pleased to be in Belgium
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 3 of 20
Hayden Roulston selects his weapon of choice
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 4 of 20
Former pro Daniele Nardalo is not on the staff at Footon-Servetto
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 5 of 20
Juan Antonio Flecha (Sky) finished third at E3 Prijs Vlaanderen on Saturday
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 6 of 20
Defending Champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 7 of 20
Sky teammates Chris Sutton and Michael Barry prepare to head to the start
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 8 of 20
Cyclingnews diarist Kenny van Hummel heads to the sign-on in Deinze
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 9 of 20
Daniele Bennati (Liquigas) gets ready to go
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 10 of 20
Last year's third place getter Matthew Goss will carry HTC-Columbia's hopes of back-to-back wins
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 11 of 20
Omega Pharma-Lotto's riders were sporting some custom paint jobs for the Classics
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 12 of 20
Euskaltel-Euskadi were the first team to arrive on Sunday morning
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 13 of 20
Team Sky executive directeur sportif Scott Sunderland makes sure everything runs smoothly aboard the team bus at the start
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 14 of 20
Euskaltel's fleet of Orbeas lined up and ready for their pilots
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 15 of 20
An HTC-Columbia mechanic makes some final adjustments to the riders' Scotts
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 16 of 20
Cyclingnews diarist Kenny van Hummel chats before the start
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 17 of 20
Liquigas' riders stay warm in their bus, perhaps thinking whether their performance can form the mural for next season's bus.
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 18 of 20
George Hincapie's rig sits front and centre outside the BMC bus
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 19 of 20
A list of priorities for Omega Pharma-Lotto?
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
Image 20 of 20
Peter Wrolich (Milram) on the start line
(Image credit: Daniel Benson)
The ProTour peloton decended on Deinze, Belgium on Sunday morning for the start of Gent-Wevelgem.
Cyclingnews was on location to capture these images of the scene.
The first Belgian race of the International Cycling Union's (UCI) world calendar, the semi-Classic will see the riders make a 219km journey across Flanders and back into the centre of Wevelgem.
Last year, Edvald Boasson Hagen took victory for Columbia-Highroad, after he and Aleksandr Kuschynski (Liquigas) escaped on the Kemmelberg. Twelve months on the race is a different beast, with 14 climbs added to the twin ascents of the Kemmel.