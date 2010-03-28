Trending

On the start line at Criterium International

Riders up early for morning road stage

Image 1 of 11

Cadel Evans (BMC) is another overall contender

Cadel Evans (BMC) is another overall contender
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 2 of 11

FDJ boys Gianni Meersman and Mikaël Chérel smiling before racing

FDJ boys Gianni Meersman and Mikaël Chérel smiling before racing
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 11

The riders line-up for stage two at Criterum International

The riders line-up for stage two at Criterum International
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 4 of 11

Tiago Machado (RadioShack) is ready to race

Tiago Machado (RadioShack) is ready to race
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 5 of 11

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Benjamin Noval (Astana)

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Benjamin Noval (Astana)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 6 of 11

Race leader Pierrick Fedrigo was very popular on the start line in Porto-Vecchio.

Race leader Pierrick Fedrigo was very popular on the start line in Porto-Vecchio.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 7 of 11

King of the mountain Pierre Rolland still hasn't fully recovered from his crash on stage 1 at Paris-Nice.

King of the mountain Pierre Rolland still hasn't fully recovered from his crash on stage 1 at Paris-Nice.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 8 of 11

Mauricio Soler in his new Caisse d'Epargne colours

Mauricio Soler in his new Caisse d'Epargne colours
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 9 of 11

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) is ready to race

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) is ready to race
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 10 of 11

French champion Dimitri Champion had some regrets to have gone in early breakaway on stage 1

French champion Dimitri Champion had some regrets to have gone in early breakaway on stage 1
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 11 of 11

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) is a hot favourite for the overall win

Michael Rogers (HTC-Columbia) is a hot favourite for the overall win
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

With a morning road stage and then an afternoon time trial, it was an early start for the riders at Criterium International on Sunday.

Related Articles

Fedrigo flies to victory on Col de l'Ospedale

Armstrong unfazed by unspectacular start at Criterium International

Evans ready to pounce at Criterium International

Russel Downing wins sprint at Criterium International

Saturday's road stage was over 75km and was won by Britain's Russel Downing (Team Sky). Stage one winner Pierrick Fedrigo (BBox Bouygues Telecom) was third but now faces a battle to hold onto the yellow jersey in the afternoon 7.7km time trial.
 