On the start line at Criterium International
Riders up early for morning road stage
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
With a morning road stage and then an afternoon time trial, it was an early start for the riders at Criterium International on Sunday.
Related Articles
Saturday's road stage was over 75km and was won by Britain's Russel Downing (Team Sky). Stage one winner Pierrick Fedrigo (BBox Bouygues Telecom) was third but now faces a battle to hold onto the yellow jersey in the afternoon 7.7km time trial.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy