On-board video highlights of the Tour de France

The 2015 Tour de France saw the creation of on-board video footage from every stage after an agreement between race organiser ASO, camera brand GoPro and the Velon teams association. The videos offered a unique view from inside the race, with GoPro cameras attached to the front and rear of riders' bikes during each stage.

This final wrap-up video includes many of the best moments from this year’s Tour de France, including the dramatic crashes, attacks in echelons, the fight for position in sprint finishes, high-speed descents and even moments when riders took GoPro cameras into the peloton on selfie-sticks.

Mechanics and team staff also wore the cameras during the race, capturing wheel changes and the emotions of celebrating stage victories with riders. Orica-GreenEdge mechanic Fausto Oppici wore a chest camera when he ran from the team car to the scene of the huge crash on stage three that included his team leader Simon Gerrans ad sprinter Michael Matthews. That video went viral and has now been seen 1.8 million times.

The last mountain stage to l’Alpe d’Huez offered a spectacular finale to the race, with huge crowds, especially on the noisy Dutch corner. For the last stage into Paris, Chris Froome had a camera on his bike and it captured his emotions as he circled the Arc du Triomphe and prepared to celebrate winning his second Tour de France.

