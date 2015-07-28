On-bike video from La Course by Le Tour de France

Image 1 of 5 Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) victory salute on the Champs-Elysees Image 2 of 5 Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) wins La Course by one second Image 3 of 5 The second edition of La Course by Tour de France (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 5 The second edition of La Course by Tour de France (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 Riders line up for the second edition of La Course in Paris

Vera Koedooder of the Bigla Pro Cycling Team used an on-bike camera to capture scenes from the second edition of La Course by Le Tour France on Sunday in Paris. In the video below you can see how the rain picks up as the women circle the Champs-Élysées during the one-day won by Rabo-Liv's Anna van der Breggen.

Crashes were the order of the day as the greasy roads caused crash after crash, but the women persevered to put on a spectacular show at the finish, where gander Breggen sneaks away in the closing kilometres to upset the sprinters.