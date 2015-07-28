Gallery: A look back at the 2015 Tour de France

Image 1 of 62 Thibaut Pinot celebrates winning stage 20 of the 2015 Tour de France Image 2 of 62 Fans line the route during an Alpine stage of the Tour de France. Image 3 of 62 Alberto Contadpr leads Warren Barguil on a descent. Image 4 of 62 Chris Froome rides in the middle of the bunch. Image 5 of 62 The formidable Lacets de Montvernier from stage 18. Image 6 of 62 The formidable Lacets de Montvernier from stage 18. Image 7 of 62 Romain Bardet wins stage 18. Image 8 of 62 Clouds linger among the Alps during stage 18. Image 9 of 62 A lake provides the background for the peloton. Image 10 of 62 Andrew Talansky drives the pace in a breakaway group. Image 11 of 62 The Tinkoff-Saxo water bottle vest gets a workout. Image 12 of 62 Team Sky took good care of Chris Froome throughout the three-week race. Image 13 of 62 Simon Geschke soaks in the podium atmosphere after his stage 17 win. Image 14 of 62 Rafal Majka cools himself down on the way to winning stage 11. Image 15 of 62 Chris Froome tried to quell speculation about his performance by releasing some of his power data. Image 16 of 62 The peloton climbs during stage 18 in the Alps. Image 17 of 62 Vincenzo Nibali wins stage 19. Image 18 of 62 Nairo Quintana never stopped attacking in the Alps. Image 19 of 62 Chris Froome makes his way through the crowd on l'Alpe d'Huez. Image 20 of 62 Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde flank Chris Froome on the final Tour de France podium. Image 21 of 62 Andre Greipel put an exclamation point on his Tour with a win in Paris. Image 22 of 62 Dave Brailsford and Chris Froome embrace following the 2015 Tour de France. Image 23 of 62 Chris Froome toasts his second Tour de France overall win. Image 24 of 62 Team Sky ride arm in arm to the finish in Paris. Image 25 of 62 Nairo Quintana never stopped trying to win the Tour, attacking on 2015 Tour's the final climb to l'Alpe d'Huez. Image 26 of 62 Winner Anacona paces Nairo Quintana up l'Alpe d'Huez. Image 27 of 62 Richie Porte, Chris Froome and Alejandro Valverde climb l'Alpe d'Huez. Image 28 of 62 Thibaut Pinot climbs toward his stage win on l'Alpe d'Huez Image 29 of 62 Vincenzo Nibali interacts with a spectator along the route. Image 30 of 62 Alberto Contador descends off one othe Alpine climbs. Image 31 of 62 A breakaway group rides through a field of sunflowers. Image 32 of 62 Peter Sagan put on a descending clinic at this year's Tour. Image 33 of 62 Image 34 of 62 Mark Cavendish got his win this year during stage 7 Image 35 of 62 Zdenek Stybar win the uphill finish in Le Havre. Image 36 of 62 Tony Martin's teammates push him to the line after he fractured his clavicle in a crash at the finish of stage 6. Image 37 of 62 Tony martin lays against the barriers after crashing during stage 6. Image 38 of 62 Tony Marin won stage 4 with a daring late solo attack on a teammate's borrowed bike. Image 39 of 62 Daniel Oss shows the damage of a crash during stage 3. Image 40 of 62 Fabian Cancellara abandon the race following stage 3 after crashing. Image 41 of 62 The start in Holland provided unique backdrops. Image 42 of 62 The peloton rides along the North Sea. Image 43 of 62 Fabian Cancellara's third-place finish during stage 2 earned the yellow jersey. Image 44 of 62 Rohan Dennis' winning ride in the opening time trial in Utrecht earned yellow for the Australian. Image 45 of 62 Team's arrived at the opening presentation via boat. Image 46 of 62 The Tour's Devil finds a good spot to view the race. Image 47 of 62 MTN-Qhubeka's Daniel Teklehaimanot made history with his run in the polka dot jersey. Image 48 of 62 Tinkoff-Saxo boss Oleg Tinkov was sure to make his presence known at the Tour. Image 49 of 62 It wouldn't be the Tour de France without sunflowers. Image 50 of 62 The cobbles on the stage 4 route shook up the first week. Image 51 of 62 Cattle along the route have a front-row seat. Image 52 of 62 Despite many attempts, Quintana and Nibali couldn't sink Chris Froome and Team Sky this year. Image 53 of 62 Stephen Cummins won stage 14 for MTN-Qhubeka on Mandela Day. Image 54 of 62 Jean-Christophe Péraud crashed hard during stage 13 but finished the race. Image 55 of 62 Greg Van Avermaet finally climbed to the podium's top step with a win in Rodez. Image 56 of 62 Joaquim Rodriguez fought his way to two stage wins this year. Image 57 of 62 Lance Armstrong was back on the roads of France for a charity ride. Image 58 of 62 Dark clouds frame the riders during the second week. Image 59 of 62 Chris Froome leaves Nairo Quintana behind during stage 10. Image 60 of 62 Chris Froome tries to relax outside the team bus on the rest day. Image 61 of 62 BMC Racing proved their mettle with a win in the team time trial. Image 62 of 62 Geraint Thomas greets fans during the team presentation in Utrecht.

The 2015 Tour de France was an amazing three-week thrill ride, from the crosswinds and cobbles of the first week, to the Pyrenees in the second and the Alps in the third. Chris Froome and Team Sky grabbed the race reins on stage 10 and never relinquished them. Despite valiant attempts from the Movistar duo of Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde, Froome held onto his slim margin all the way to the Champs Elysees in Paris on the final day. Getty Images' crew of photographers was on hand throughout the race to capture the drama, and we've compiled a glimpse of the Grand Boucle in the photo gallery above.