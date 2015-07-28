Gallery: A look back at the 2015 Tour de France

Take a look at the three-week race through the lens of Getty Images' photographers
The 2015 Tour de France was an amazing three-week thrill ride, from the crosswinds and cobbles of the first week, to the Pyrenees in the second and the Alps in the third. Chris Froome and Team Sky grabbed the race reins on stage 10 and never relinquished them. Despite valiant attempts from the Movistar duo of Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde, Froome held onto his slim margin all the way to the Champs Elysees in Paris on the final day. Getty Images' crew of photographers was on hand throughout the race to capture the drama, and we've compiled a glimpse of the Grand Boucle in the photo gallery above.