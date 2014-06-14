On-bike cameras to be used at the Tour de Suisse

Rui Costa goes back-to-back at the Tour de Suisse in June (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Race organisers IMG have confirmed that on-bike cameras will be used during this week’s Tour de Suisse, which started with a time trial in Bellinzona on Saturday.

In cooperation with a number of World Tour teams, IMG has created an agreement for cameras to be installed on the front and rear of race bikes throughout the peloton. A number of teams have signed up for the project and Cyclingnews understands that the teams will alternate using the cameras during the Swiss stage race.

The cameras, provided by Shimano, can be installed forward-facing on the handlebars or rear-facing, mounted under the saddle, and content will downloaded from memory cards after each stage.

Each device will capture material for digital and TV distribution through the weekly inCycle TV show, digital partners and relevant team websites. Produced by IMG, inCycle was launched in spring 2014 and is currently distributed throughout 35 countries reaching 450 million households.

