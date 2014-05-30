inCycle video: Remembering Marco Pantani

Image 1 of 3 Marco Pantani in action at the 2002 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 A pensive Marco Pantani (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Marco Pantani attacked on the Cipressa during the 1999 edition of Milano-Sanremo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Marco Pantani was perhaps the best climber of his generation, but his career and life were cut short by his death 10 years ago at the age of only 34. He was a man who succeeded on his bike but struggled with the rest of life.

“I remember when we were 12, 13 years gold, he was able to climb the hardest (mountains) here, and he was absolutely the best,” childhood friend Andrea Agostini told inCycle TV.

But age and success brought changes. “He changed when he was out of this city,” Agostini said. On the road, he was a superstar, “but when he came back here, “he was the simple Marco again. He had two faces. He had a mask. It was strange for me to see this double life.”

The video also interviews former rival Giuseppe Guerini, who admitted that Pantani's dominance led him to leave Italian teams and move to the German Telekom team but it's the interview with Agostini that gives insight into Pantani's life and character.

Don't forget to subscribe to the Cyclingnews YouTube channel.