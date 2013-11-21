Omega Pharma-Quickstep unveil 2014 kit

Image 1 of 3 Omega Pharma-QuickStep's Julien Vermote sports the team's new kit for the 2014 season (Image credit: Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team) Image 2 of 3 Team member Julien Vermote models Omega Pharma-QuickStep's new kit for the 2014 season (Image credit: Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team) Image 3 of 3 Julien Vermote gives Omega Pharma-QuickStep's 2014 kit a thumbs up (Image credit: Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team)

The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team today unveiled the kit that their riders will wear during the 2014 season. Produced by clothing sponsor Vermarc, the Belgium-based WorldTour squad's jerseys sport an update for the upcoming season, primarily the introduction of a black colour scheme the team calls "elegant and stylish at the same time".

The jerseys will again sport the Twitter accounts of the riders on the back, and the front of the jersey features the UCI logo that honours the team time trial world championship earned by Omega Pharma-QuickStep.

"We are happy with the design of our new jersey," said team manager Patrick Lefevere. "The 2014 design is an evolution that follows in the footsteps of the jersey from the previous two years. This is partly made possible by the important and loyal sponsors that appear on our clothes. Thanks to them we are able to ensure the continuity of the team and build up a clear corporate image linked to a strong communication strategy.

"This jersey is made even more special since even some of our riders were involved in the creation process. Their feedback and ideas were an important factor in reaching this result. We are sure that our fans will be able to appreciate a jersey that can wisely combine the tradition and history of OPQS with a modern, stylish design."