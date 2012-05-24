Omega Pharma-QuickStep still interested in signing Contador

Image 1 of 3 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 A driven Alberto Contador enroute to the Tourmalet (Image credit: Alberto Contador) Image 3 of 3 Alberto Contador was shooting a commerical for a mattress company on the Tourmalet (Image credit: AFP)

Omega Pharma-QuickStep financier Zdenek Bakal still dreams of adding Alberto Contador to his team when the Spaniard returns from a doping-related suspension in August. According to all indications, Contador is most likely to return to Saxo Bank and Bjarne Riis, but that hasn't stopped other teams from inquiring.

At least six other teams have expressed interest in signing Contador, according to the Belgian Nieuwsblad newspaper.

One problem that Riis and Contador may face would be the points necessary for retaining the Saxo Bank WorldTour licence. According to the UCI, points gained by riders returning from doping suspensions will not count towards the WorldTour for two seasons. So far this season Saxo Bank is at the bottom of the points list, with only 32 points.

At the other end of the rankings is none other than Omega Pharma-QuickStep, with 547 points. So while Saxo Bank may have to scramble to sign new riders to bring in points and thus “cover” for Contador, the Belgian team would have no such problems.

In addition, Omega Pharma-QuickStep uses the same bike manufacturer, Specialized, as Contador.