Gallery: Contador rides the Tourmalet

He may be without a team and currently serving a ban for clenbuterol use, but Alberto Contador took to the famed Tourmalet in France on Wednesday, re-living his epic battle with Andy Schleck in the 2010 Tour de France on the misty slopes of the Pyrenees.

This time, the purpose of Contador's ride not to retain the yellow jersey but to film a television commercial for a Spanish mattress company.

Contador said that it was a tough day in the saddle as he rode from Pau, via the col de Marie-Blanque and col du Soulor. He continued that he had "very good memories while passing through each location. I really enjoyed the experience and we have also had luck with the weather."

The Spaniard explained that the idea to film the commercial on the Tourmalet had left him with "a very good feeling" despite his recent troubles.

Specifically, Contador said he remembered "the attacks we did, Andy Schleck and me, on the Tourmalet."

Contador was sanctioned by CAS in February after one of cycling's most high profile and protracted doping investigations, and he is banned from competing until August. He will miss the Tour de France and the London 2012 Olympics but is scheduled to return at the Eneco Tour ahead of a tilt at the Vuelta a Espana. He is reportedly closing in on a new deal to ride for Saxo Bank, who has struggled without him, when he returns to racing - something that he admits can't some soon enough.

Contador said that he had two weeks of training under his belt as he prepares for his return.

