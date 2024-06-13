Olympics: Fernando Gaviria to return to the track in Omnium as Bernal, Martínez named to Colombia's road team for Paris

Paula Patiño earns sole spot for women's road race

Egan Bernal and Daniel Martinez were teammates in 2021 when Bernal won the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Colombian Cycling Federation announced their cycling team for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, naming Daniel Martínez (Bora-Hansgrohe) for the time trial and road race and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) for the road race only. The federation selected Paula Patiño (Movistar) for the sole entry for the women's road race.

The inclusion of Giro d'Italia runner-up Martínez, the reigning Colombian time trial champion, was not much of a surprise, but Bernal's presence on the roster represents the country's faith that he has overcome the serious injuries from his crash in 2022 that have plagued his performance until this year.

