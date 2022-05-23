Oliveira Parks wins women's payout at Stetina's Carson City Paydirt

Image 1 of 27 Flavia Oliveira won the women's Paydirt with an elapsed time of 2:02:35 in the timed sections. (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 2 of 27 Flavia Oliveira following a tremendous effort in the final timed section, an uphill singletrack in the Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 3 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 4 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 5 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 6 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 7 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 8 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 9 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 10 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 11 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 12 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 13 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 14 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 15 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 16 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 17 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 18 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 19 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 20 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 21 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 22 of 27 Images from the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 23 of 27 Chef Chris Cosentino at the top of the final times section in the the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 24 of 27 Flavia Olivera's Specialized Crux. (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 25 of 27 Aid station in Genoa, Nevada's first settlement during the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 26 of 27 Smooth pavement with a view of the eastern Sierra was a welcome break following the first timed section in the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo) Image 27 of 27 The ride into Genoa brought riders closer to the east side of the Sierra in the 2022 Stetina's Paydirt gravel race (Image credit: Wil Matthews Photo)

Flavia Oliveira Parks won the 2022 overall women’s title at the 2022 Stetina’s Carson City Paydirt on Saturday, with a solid three-minute margin over Lauren Cantwell in second. Julie Young was third overall.

Griffin Easter took the overall title for men, followed by David Greif in second and Levi Leipheimer in third. Tinker Juarez was the top male on the long course in the 50-plus category, and was seventh overall.

Stetina’ Paydirt, founded by pro cyclist Peter Stetina, provided their full cash purse, $4,000, exclusively for women this year, noting “we resolved that equal payout doesn’t make up for ground lost” with gender equality in cycling. The top women and men all received custom-stamped pure silver ingots as awards, recognising the silver mining history of the Nevada region.

“Thanks for your patience for the last three years. It means a lot to me,” Stetina told riders before the morning start in Carson City, Nevada. The event officially began as a gran fondo ride in 2017, then converted to the mixed-terrain contest of pavement, gravel and sand two years later, but was halted for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The combined efforts of two timed segments accounted for overall standings, which was instituted to “keep things competitive without separating yourself from dear friends in the dusty west of Nevada’s desert”, according to the event web site. And dusty it was on Saturday, with 102.2km (63.5 miles) and 1,532.5 metres (4,700 feet) of elevation gain on the journey for the long course, the Paydirt.

Easter and Leipheimer were the only two riders to record sub-one-hour times for both segments, Easter recorded a total combined effort of 1:43:43. Runner-up Greif was 1:45 faster than Leipheimer, but Leipheimer was more consistent over the timed segments. Grief had an issue on the first segment with a time of 1:02:10, but had the fastest second segment of the day, 43.02, to edge him in front for second place.

Each of the top three women in the Paydirt long competition represented best times in their age categories, Young the best in the female 50-plus field, Cantwell tops in the female Under-40 field and Parks tops for the female 40-49 age category.

“It was as challenging as it was fun,” Parks posted to her Instagram account. “To be honest, I wasn’t quite sure if I was going to be ‘ready’ to race again after the massive loss our bike family experienced.”

Prior to the mass start, the event held a moment of silence to honour Moriah ‘Mo’ Wilson, who was killed two weeks ago, her murder still under investigation in Austin, Texas.

“I had forgotten my Garmin at home which meant I also had no power meter to guide my efforts. So I defaulted to my chasing after Mo mode. Her presence in this community will be felt for a very long time. We all miss her and all I could do was imagine riding like we had done so many times, until I knew at some part of a techy spot she would just ride away with her effortless moves through the single tracks. Today, I was able to focus on those great memories on and off the bike and that’s what I want to do: hold on to the good stuff. Thank you Pete for providing us with just that.

“Thank you for putting the women at the forefront of your event and taking a stand with us for more equality in our sport,” she added. “As I had mentioned at the podium presentation, I will be donating a portion of my Paydirt race winnings to the foundation that Mo’s family started. #RidelikeMo.”

Results - women overall Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Flavia Oliveira Parks 2:02:35 2 Lauren Cantwell 0:02:53 3 Julie Young 0:04:13 4 Helena Plasschaert 0:04:47 5 Kate Maher 0:05:03 6 Maude Farrell 0:06:15 7 Clare Walton 0:06:41 8 Emily Schaldach 0:08:56 9 Julie Hogue 0:14:33 10 Samantha Shields 0:16:08