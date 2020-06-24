Old meets new as Officina Battaglin pairs steel frame with integrated cockpit

Image 1 of 5 The Officina Battaglin Power+ Evo, seen here fitted with Campagnolo Bora wheels and SRAM Red eTap AXS groupset (Image credit: Officina Battaglin) Image 2 of 5 "Handmade in Italy" (Image credit: Officina Battaglin) Image 3 of 5 The custom head tube allows room for internally routed cables (Image credit: Officina Battaglin) Image 4 of 5 The Integrated Deda Vinci carbon bar and stem are finished in the same cromovelato paint (Image credit: Officina Battaglin) Image 5 of 5 Only 40 will be made, each of which will be individually numbered (Image credit: Officina Battaglin)

Blending retro style sentiment and modern technology, Officina Battaglin has today unveiled the newest addition to its lineup, the Power+ EVO, a steel road bike with an integrated cockpit and fully internal cable routing.

Only 40 of the new Power EVO will enter production. However, each will be made to the eventual owner's measurements after an initial consultation, and each resulting frameset will be individually numbered.

The cromovelato painting process used to achieve the mirror shine is also customizable, with the frame, fork, bar, stem and seatpost all being painted to the owner's preference.

In order to achieve fully integrated cable routing, Officina Battaglin turned to steel tubing manufacturer Columbus, which supplied specially designed Spirit HSS steel tubing.

"There weren’t any steel tubes on the market suitable for routing the brake and derailleur cables internally. So, we had Columbus develop a special Columbus Spirit HSS tubeset to our specifications,” said Officina Battaglin’s CEO Alex Battaglin.

Integration like this, more common among aero road bikes and frames manufactured from carbon fibre, offers unquestionable aerodynamic benefits by removing cables from direct contact with the onrushing wind. Perhaps equally important however, it also offers a clean, tidy, and premium aesthetic to any road bike, and adds to the striking appearance of the Power+ EVO.

Pricing for an Officina Battaglin Power+ EVO will start at €4,000.00 for a frameset, carbon fork, custom cromovelato paint, a matching Deda Vinci stem and bar, as well as a certificate of authenticity. The package will be exclusively available from Officina Battaglin, where the customer will be given a full-custom service by Alex and Giovanni Battaglin.