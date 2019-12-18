Ritte's striking new steel gravel bike

Ritte has blended proven steel tube profiles and contemporary design details to deliver a stunning new gravel bike.

The American boutique bike brand’s Satyr is a gravel bike which combines steel ride quality and all your modern technical requirements.

With measurements and angles sourced from respected bike designer Tom Kellogg, the Ritte Satyr comes in six sizes, ranging from XS to XXL. Geometry numbers appropriately alter with sizing too; an example is the head tube angle, which varies from 71.5-degrees on an XS Satyr to 73-degrees on the XXL.

The bike’s structure is comprised of Reynold 725 steel tubing. Not only does this tubeset shape give a classic aesthetic but it also offers the vibration damping for which high-quality steel is so revered in bicycle design.

On gravel roads, this Ritte Satyr’s steel mainframe and rear end will absorb much of the small bump terrain buzz which can fatigue gravel bikers when riding long distances off-road.

Enve’s carbon-fibre forks ensure a lightweight front end, which can easily be lifted over small roots and other trail features. At the rear, a delicate seat stay bridge converts pedal input with minimal rear-end lateral flex for maximum responsiveness when you are powering along out of the saddle.

The Satyr’s frame has a 43mm tyre clearance and to ensure consistently safe deceleration on gravel, it takes flat-mount disc brakes.

Completing the Satyr’s slick aesthetic is internal cable routing and to mitigate against the risk of under-hydration on those big gravel grinding days, it has three bottle cage mounts.

Those adventure riders who wish to occasionally purpose their Satyr for more than a Saturday 100 mile epic, can use the fender mounts to convert it into a bike fit for a winter commute.

Ritte is positioning its new Satyr gravel bike frame at $2250, with complete build options starting from $3800.