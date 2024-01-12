Official Lotto-Dstny Orbea Orca bikes released

After announcing the news of its new partnership with Lotto-Dstny on the 4th of January, Orbea has released further news of the official team edition Orca bikes Lotto riders will race on in 2024.

The first press release from the brand contained a video showing a matte black Orbea Orca being ridden by Arnaud De Lie. The Cyclingnews Tech Slack channel contained more than a few comments that day about how we expected to see a bit more colour featuring on the team bikes for this year.

Fast forward just over a week and we now have the announcement of the official team colourway bikes for 2024 which, thankfully, bear a little more colour in blue, white, black and red. Notably, these same models are now available to buy off the peg which isn't always the case with every pro bike.

The team will have the choice of racing on two Orca models this year: the lightweight, climbing-focused Orca M10i, which received an update back in July last year, with a slender profile and refreshing non-dropped seatstays. There will also be the aero-focused Orca Aero, which features a deep headtube, sculpted tubes, dropped seat stays and an aero water bottle.

The matte black Orca we saw from the start of the month before the official bikes were released (Image credit: Orbea )

Orbea Orca M10i

Orbea Orca M10i replica: Tech specs Price: €11,999 / £12,999 Frame module: €4249 / £4649

Groupset: Dura-Ace 12s Di2

Crankset: FSA Powerbox K-Force

Wheels: OQUO Road Performance

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro

Handlebar: Vision Metron 5D ACR



(Image credit: Orbea )

A less deep headtube and slender top tube for the lightweight Orca (Image credit: Orbea )

You don't see many seat stays like this these days (Image credit: Orbea )

Orbea Orca Aero

Orbea Orca Aero replica: Tech specs Price: €10,999 / £11,999 Frame module: €3749 / £4639

Groupset: Dura-Ace 12s Di2

Crankset: FSA Powerbox K-Force

Wheels: OQUO Road Performance

Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro

Handlebar: Vision Metron 5D ACR



(Image credit: Orbea )

The Orca Aero has deeper fork legs and headtube junction (Image credit: Orbea )