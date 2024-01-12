Official Lotto-Dstny Orbea Orca bikes released
Team edition Orbea Orcas released and now available to purchase
After announcing the news of its new partnership with Lotto-Dstny on the 4th of January, Orbea has released further news of the official team edition Orca bikes Lotto riders will race on in 2024.
The first press release from the brand contained a video showing a matte black Orbea Orca being ridden by Arnaud De Lie. The Cyclingnews Tech Slack channel contained more than a few comments that day about how we expected to see a bit more colour featuring on the team bikes for this year.
Fast forward just over a week and we now have the announcement of the official team colourway bikes for 2024 which, thankfully, bear a little more colour in blue, white, black and red. Notably, these same models are now available to buy off the peg which isn't always the case with every pro bike.
The team will have the choice of racing on two Orca models this year: the lightweight, climbing-focused Orca M10i, which received an update back in July last year, with a slender profile and refreshing non-dropped seatstays. There will also be the aero-focused Orca Aero, which features a deep headtube, sculpted tubes, dropped seat stays and an aero water bottle.
Orbea Orca M10i
Price: €11,999 / £12,999 Frame module: €4249 / £4649
Groupset: Dura-Ace 12s Di2
Crankset: FSA Powerbox K-Force
Wheels: OQUO Road Performance
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro
Handlebar: Vision Metron 5D ACR
Orbea Orca Aero
Price: €10,999 / £11,999 Frame module: €3749 / £4639
Groupset: Dura-Ace 12s Di2
Crankset: FSA Powerbox K-Force
Wheels: OQUO Road Performance
Tyres: Vittoria Corsa Pro
Handlebar: Vision Metron 5D ACR
