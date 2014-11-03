Ochowicz supports Worlds team time trial in Richmond
BMC manager rails against suggestion of separate events
Jim Ochowicz, general manager of the BMC Racing Team, has come out in support of keeping the combined trade-team team time trial event at the 2015 UCI Road World Championships instead of separating the event from the rest of the races which are tackled by national teams, as suggested by the Dutch media today.
De Telegraaf reported today that the UCI was looking into separating the race out, due to the costs of teams having to travel to either Richmond, Virginia in 2015 or Doha in Qatar, the following year. Teams, in particular the WorldTour teams, which are required to compete, have estimated the cost of attending at €35,000.
"The expenses to get to the world championship are the cost of doing business and should not be a factor in deciding to move the team time trial event to another date or to another location," Ochowicz said in a statement.
BMC won the team time trial world title this year, beating Orica-GreenEdge and the defending champions Omega Pharma-QuickStep.
"For the past three years, many of the world's top ProTour and pro continental teams – both men's and women's squads – have supported and participated in this event initiated by the UCI in 2012. These championships have proven to be a great success for the teams and the athletes who have participated in them.
"The teams and athletes will be ready to participate in the United States (in Richmond, Virginia) and in Qatar, as this is what we do. This event now holds a prestigious place in the realm of the world championships and should be left to continue as it has in the past."
