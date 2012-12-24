Nys: Leinders is a "very honest person"

Image 1 of 3 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet-Euphony) shoulders his bike on one of the more technical sections (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) wins again in Overijse (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Sven Nys tackles the muck of Overijse (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Sven Nys said he was surprised by charges that former Rabobank team doctor Geert Leinders was involved in doping whilst at that team. “I know Geert as a very honest person, with whom I always worked correctly,” he said.

Leinders is said to have been named in Levi Leipheimer's affidavit in the USADA Lance Armstrong case, having sold the rider EPO and helping him use it.

Cyclo-crosser Nys rode for Rabobank from 1998 to 2008, and formed a friendship with Leinders .

“He was very important in my career. He used to write my training schedules and can give good psychologically analyze and motivate an athlete,” Nys told Het Nieuwsblad. “We still call each other occasionally."

“Geert knows me through and through. He is the man who counseled me not to stay still too long after a cyclocross season as I get older. These are small details that ensured that I won't make mistakes. So now he is in the news, and that surprises me so very much. "